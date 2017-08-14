Pink Confesses A Fan Once Lifted Up Her Shirt To ‘Motorboat’ Her: It Was A ‘Full Violation’

Pink got candid during a new interview on Aug. 14. The singer admitted that a fan once ‘forcefully’ touched her inside a bar. Pink claimed she felt ‘violated’ when ‘the girl ran up’ to her and inappropriately touched her.

Pink, 37, is opening up about frightening incident when a fan touched her without consent. “I was in a bar once in Puerto Rico and a girl ran up to me, lifted up her shirt, and it was a forced motor boat,” she said to Nova’s Fitzy And Wippa on August 14,. “It was a full violation.” The singer recalled the incident when she and the hosts were talking about her traveling for work. Although Pink had a laugh about the unexpected encounter, she still admitted that the fan’s actions were trespassing when it came to her personal space.

The singer’s shocking confession comes just four days after she returned to the music scene with her new hit, “What About Us”. The song marks Pink’s first solo track of 2017, and it’s already topping the U.S. iTunes songs chart! The track, which sounds like a love ballad about a tumultuous relationship, was written by Pink, along with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac. The Grammy winner’s new song will be part of her new album, “Beautiful Trama”, which is slated to hit stands on Oct. 13. The upcoming album will be Pink’s first record in five years.

While Pink has yet to reveal the details about her highly anticipated album, which has been reported to be a 13-track masterpiece, fans can’t stop talking about her comeback. But, Pink did confess that she is “insanely proud” of this particular record. In an Aug. 9 Facebook post, she gushed, “I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.” The singer has been teasing her new music on social media for weeks now, with stunning photos and video-stills from the lyric video she dropped on Aug. 10!

