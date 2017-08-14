Car Intentionally Crashes Into Paris Pizzeria: 1 Dead, 7 Injured

A car intentionally plowed into a pizzeria near Paris on August 14, killing 1 and injuring 7 people. Get the details on the deadly crash.

A vehicle intentionally crashed into a pizzeria in Sept-Sorts, France, on August 14, a spokesperson for the French Interior Ministry told CNN. The driver, who killed 1 person and injured 7, was arrested, the spokesperson said. Multiple reports claim an 8-year-old girl was the individual who was killed. However, there has been no confirmation of that report at this time. Sept-Sorts is 34 miles east of Paris.

Authorities believe the incident was “deliberate… but apparently has no connection with a terrorist act,” the public prosecutor’s office in the town of Meaux said — as reported by Yahoo.

This news comes just 48 hours after the awful events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a driver mowed down protesters, August 12, killing one and injuring 19.

