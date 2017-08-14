Nicki Minaj Flashes Nipple In Sexy See-Through Lace Top — Sizzling Pic

Fans got up close and personal with Nicki Minaj on Instagram when she posted a sexy pic that showed her bare nipple! That’s right; Nicki’s wearing nothing underneath a sheer top! Click through to see the NSFW pic.

Nicki Minaj, 34, dared to bare on Instagram on August 14! The “No Frauds” singer took a selfie that showed off her hot outfit from the waist up. Oh, she revealed something else, too! Nicki’s enviable black lace top was completely see-through, and it showed her nipples almost entirely. A flower in the lace strategically covered the center of her nipples, but the areola are 100% visible.

Nicki’s not one to shy away from skimpy clothing (why would she with a body like that), but we have to wonder if this is a flirty pic from a fitting. Someone is holding her waist in the photo and seems to be placing a belt around the bottoms. Maybe she’s giving us a sneak peek of her outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards! If this is a new look, we imagine that she’ll either wear a bodysuit underneath the lace top, or simply stick on a couple pasties. If this is for the VMAs, we’re going with the latter!

This pic comes just two days after Nicki posted what we thought was her sexiest pic ever. It may have been dethroned now! That photo was jaw-dropping, though. Nicki took a mirror selfie from behind so that her Instagram followers could see her insanely sexy butt in a thong bodysuit. She looks like an Amazonian goddess standing tall with the help of huge, silver fringed thigh-high heels. With two back-to-back sizzling looks like this, we can’t wait to see what she posts next!

