Masika Petrified Zell Will Stir Up Drama At Her Cosmetic Launch Party In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

A recipe for disaster? Masika Kalysha is ready to expand her brand with an epic cosmetic launch party, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ After being persuaded to invite Zell Swag, she’s convinced he’ll stir up drama!

Masika Kalysha, 32, can hardly contain her excitement about her cosmetics launch party while catching up with Misster Ray at Laque Nail Bar, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Aug. 14 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Even though she’s hyped about her big event, she reveals that her ex-friend Zell Swag is on her blacklist after playing nice with Alexis Skyy, 23. “It was not one of my glory moments with Zell the other day, but I really have no time for that drama right now,” Masika says, while enjoying a manicure and pedicure. “I’m launching my Khari Barbie beauty line in a week and I’m multi-tasking honey. With Zell on my black list now, I went to my other girlfriend to help me plan my cosmetic launch party. Ray and I go way back, even longer than Zell, and he’s an amazing event planner.”

As far as her guest list goes, Moniece Slaughter, 30, is a “no brainer,” and Teairra Mari, 29, is a “duh…” even though Ray talked about the wild rumors swirling around her drinking problem. Hazel-E, 37, who Masika refers to as “Nazel-E” is a definite no and so is Zell. In case you missed it, the two got in a VERY heated altercation after she called Zell out for meeting up with Alexis. He went on to make fun of Masika’s dirty feet and shoes, proving he had no shame at all! “Zell is in the doghouse, but he’s not completely dead to me,” she admits, revealing that he’ll still have to pay a price for his actions. “I’ll tell you not what he’s going to do – come to the event and style my girls.”

“I don’t know him personally,” Misster Ray adds. “I met him one time in Atlanta. His energy was a whole lot. He was sweaty, he had a Hennessy bottle. He had gold teeth. He looked like the current day version of Coolio.” Masika senses some jealousy coming from Ray after he claims that Zell doesn’t like him. She admits, “There’s enough room in our hearts for two great gays.” Despite her reservations, Ray suggests, “Let’s invite him and I’ll make sure he’s entertained and taken care of.” Masika is petrified that Zell will start drama, but she decides to trust Ray on this one. “If one lip gloss, so much as flies,” she begins. “It’s me and you because this is your idea.” Uh oh!

