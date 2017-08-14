Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Erasing Tyga From Her Mind: ‘I Want To Pretend It Never Happened’

Kylie Jenner’s breakup with Tyga is about to be addressed on her new show ‘Life of Kylie,’ and in a sneak peek for the Aug. 20 episode, we see that the reality star isn’t exactly upset that it’s over. Here’s what we learned!

“I want to pretend like it just never happened,” Kylie Jenner, 20, confesses in a sneak peek for next week’s Life of Kylie after headlines about her breakup with Tyga, 27, are flashed on the screen. If “it” is referring to her relationship with Tyga, that’s pretty harsh! Kylie could just be fed up with all of the publicity about it…but it seems like she simply has no regrets about ending things.

We know that Tyga won’t necessarily be appearing on the show, but his and Kylie’s split is an unavoidable topic, and fans are dying to see what really went down. Guess we’ll finally find out when Kylie opens up about it for the first time on Aug. 20! It’ll be nice to finally see some action on Life of Kylie, which has been rather uneventful thus far. Kylie accompanied a teenaged fan to prom in the two-part series premiere, then went up against people selling fake Kylie Lip Kits in episode 3. So yeah, nothing too thrilling.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been getting serious with rapper Travis Scott, who set up a private movie screening for Kylizzle and her crew as her 20th birthday present, as a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She appreciated the gesture,” the insider revealed, “And the love that Travis showed her by putting all of this together.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, have you been watching Life of Kylie? Tell us if you can’t wait to see her open up about her breakup with Tyga!