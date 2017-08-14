Kylie Jenner Feels Like ‘An Old Woman Stuck In A 19-Year-Old’s Body’

Her cosmetics enterprise is well on its way to becoming a $1 billion business, but Kylie claims she’s still not taken seriously as a businesswoman.

Kylie Jenner, who basically launched her own empire with her Kylie Cosmetics line, said she often feels “taken advantage of” and sometimes, she feels like “an old woman stuck in a 19-year-old’s body”. Isn’t that terrible? During the Aug. 13 episode of Life Of Kylie, Kylie explained, “I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong. I generally have a lot of patience unless you’re affecting my time. I definitely had to learn how to balance between friendship and business, just trying to take on the boss role and standing up for myself because people do take advantage of you. ”

As we recently told you, Kylie’s beauty line is currently worth an estimated $420 million, and in just a few years it’s projected to become a billion dollar business. And during last night’s episode of Life Of Kylie, Kylie gave viewers an inside look as to how she runs her business. Kylie said she “runs a tight ship,” as she learned that tactic from her mom, Kris Jenner. “I do have limits as the boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can’t really let people working around you get comfortable because that’s when you get taken advantage of. It’s happened way too many times with my family,” she added.

Kylie also said because of her celebrity status, she was forced to grow up quickly. “The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the trying to figure it out stage or college. Me, it’s like, major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body.”

