Kourtney Kardashian Mom-Shamed By Fans For ‘Leaving’ Kids To Party With BF Younes

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling fans’ fury! After spending much of her summer jet-setting & yacht-hopping, people are wondering where the star’s 3 kids are — claiming she spends more time with her BF than her own children! Ouch.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been having a summer of a lifetime — and her fans have noticed! Specifically, the reality star’s followers are pissed that Kourtney seems to be on vacay more than she’s at home with her and ex Scott Disick‘s, 34, three adorable kids. While fans have criticized her for not brining Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 along on her lavish trips, they’ve also bashed her for partying with her much-younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, instead of being a “good mom.” Yikes! Click here to see pics of Kourtney and Scott’s cute kids.

Younes and Kourt’s latest trip took place in Egypt, and consisted of lounging in beachwear by the ocean, riding camels, and visiting the pyramids. Commenting about this crazy-cool getaway — that none of her kids were invited to — fans did NOT go easy on the celeb. “She’s probably spent more time vacationing than with her kids,” one social media user wrote on Twitter, commenting on this post. “It’s sad that both her and Scott have decided to travel and party a lot now without the kids! As a mom I couldn’t do it,” another revealed. One commenter basically said what everyone is thinking — and they nailed it. “Once you become a parent, u stop doing you every week. It should be doing things w/ the kids n giving them those memories. But what do I no!”

Things have gotten so bad that fans even attacked an innocent “Happy birthday” Instagram post Kourt shared for her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20. “Happy birthday baby sister! Tinkerbell sleep shirts for life. I love you my lip kit queen,” the oldest Kardashian sister captioned a sweet photo of her and Kylie laughing together. In response, some angry fans commented, “GO HOME TO YOUR KIDS” and “Go back taking care of ur kids ugly grandma.” Pretty harsh, right?

What a joke. She's really desperate now. Heck with the kids, she wants a man. — Katie Lanieer (@catwmn09) August 12, 2017

Can you watch my kids? -Kourtney Kardashian — Nappy Christofarian (@OnlyTheOmega) August 13, 2017

I wonder if Kourtney Kardashian's kids remember her — Drew Coker (@oldrewish) August 11, 2017

WHY TF IS KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IN HACIENDA — jana (@MARlJANA) August 8, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian casually chilling in Sahel.. pic.twitter.com/sD5zNyqNc6 — Kenzy Saleh (@Kenzy_Saleh) August 8, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian really thinks she's like 20 years old traveling the world and leaving her kids at home lmao smh — thaly 💙 (@thaly_h) August 10, 2017

For real, has #KourtneyKardashian spent any time with her kids this summer? She's in a new vacation spot every other week 🤔 — Kimberley Tiernan (@janeetiernann) August 9, 2017

This is not the first time Kourtney’s been mom-shamed though. After posting a pic of herself spending time with friends and sipping wine, fans wrote that they wanted her to “go home and be a mother.” However, Kourtney seems to be the one who wants Scott to turn his partying ways around — for the sake of their kids! It’s also hard to ignore that Kourtney posts tons of adorable pics with her and her little ones.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kourt should be spending more time with her kids? Or do you think moms deserve to have fun too?