Kim K Heartbroken Over Fractured Relationship With Beyonce — Hopes To Be ‘Better Friends’

Oh no! Kanye West is mad that JAY-Z hasn’t fully accepted Kim Kardashian, but guess what? Neither has Beyonce! Kimmy is so sad that they aren’t close. Is there any way to mend the relationship?

“Kim and Beyonce do not talk much at all and have not been close in a long time,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Apparently Kim is trying, but Bey isn’t. “Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and Jay but the communication was minimal. It’s not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close.” That’s such a bummer!

“The situation between them makes Kim sad simply because she admires Beyonce so much as a successful business woman, a talented artist , and a wonderful mother,” said the source. “Kim feels like she could share and learn a lot from a closer friendship with Beyonce. It is upsetting to Kim that they do not have a stronger relationship.” We really hope that these two can finally put their differences aside and get close again. Especially because we’re willing to bet that if they made up, so would Kanye and JAY-Z.

