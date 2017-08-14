‘Shadowhunters’: Kat McNamara Teases Jonathan’s Fate & Clary’s ‘Deep’ Feelings For Jace

The ‘Shadowhunters’ season finale is just hours away, and Katherine McNamara AKA Clary teased Jonathan’s fate, what’s to come for Clary and Jace, and how many deaths are in the finale to HollywoodLife.com.

OMG! The countdown is on for the Shadowhunter’s season 2 finale on Aug. 14. We caught up with Katherine McNamara (who plays Clary) to talk about what we should expect, and it sounds pretty intense. Especially when it comes to Clary and Jace’s relationship! Click here for pics of Shadowhunters.

In the Aug. 7 episode, Clary and Jace share a powerful moment using a rune to track Clary’s brother Jonathan. What were they feeling in that wild moment? “Learning about their angelic abilities has been a very strange process because they’re finding that they can only access the true extent of their powers through powerful emotion,” Kat explained. “Their feelings for each other has been something they’ve been avoiding for a long time but she knows that she has to put her trust in Jace. That’s what they got caught up in, this rune and through their angelic connection, it released an emotion that neither of them was prepared for. It goes beyond attraction and the little flirtation that they’ve had, you can tell that they truly care about each other and feel very deeply for each other.”

Now that those feelings are impossible to ignore, will we see them get even closer in the finale? “Definitely. They never were truly fully in a relationship, now they’re both in a place where they are open and ready to be vulnerable with each other,” Kat revealed. “It will be amazing to see that relationship develop.” OMG we can’t wait!

However, another relationship Clary was developing this season (unbeknownst to her) was with her brother Jonathan. He was stabbed by Jace and thrown in a river in the last episode. So, is he gone for good? “At this point Jonathan is presumed dead, I’ll leave it at that,” says Kat. “There’s a lot that goes on in the shadow world as we know. Clary desperately wanted to give her brother a chance because she still would love the chance to have part of her biological family in her life. After seeing the damage that he can do, she knows now beyond a shadow of a doubt that there really is no saving Jonathan, unless he proves to her in some way that he can change. There will always be that scar on her heart.”

However, Jonathan’s death does not put them in the clear. “The danger is not over, Valentine is still on the loose and has two of the mortal instruments and knows where to find the third, it’s a race against time to get to him to prevent him from doing what he plans to do,” Kat explains. “There’s at least one or more major deaths in this episode. All I can say is have a box of tissues and your comfort food of choice at the ready because it’s painful and brutal and will keep you off guard.” Oh no! Judging by the episode teaser, we can tell the death is someone Clary cares about. That could mean anyone from Jace to Izzy to Simon to Luke or basically anyone else. Ahh!

Unfortunately, one hint from episode 19 has Katherine thinking that things don’t look good for the shadowhunters. “I think it’s terrifying that Valentine and the Seelie Queen are united because Val is the most evil person in this world and then the Seelie Queen is the most powerful person in the downworld and as we all know the seelies align themselves with the side that they think will win. So the fact that the Seelie Queen has gone that way is not a good sign for the shadowhunters.” Yikes! Make sure to tune into Freeform at 8pm on Aug. 14 to watch the finale and see what happens!

