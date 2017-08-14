Kat McNamara Is Premiering First Single ‘Embers’ In ‘Shadowhunters’ Season Finale

It’s not every day that you have your first single debut on your hit TV show, but that’s exactly what’s happening to Katherine McNamara on Aug. 14. She told us all about her song ‘Embers’ debuting on the ‘Shadowhunters’ finale!

Is there ANYTHING this girl can’t do? Katherine McNamara, 21, busted onto the acting scene with her role as Clary Fairchild in the hit show Shadowhunters on Freeform, and now she’s taking it a step further and adding singing to her resume! The big debut is happening in the most perfect way possible… during the Shadowhunters season finale on Aug. 14! Kat told HollywoodLife.com that “if you listen carefully, I have an original song that’s premiering in the episode,” Kat revealed. Click here for pics of Shadowhunters.

“This is my first real single that’s my own foray into music, and it’s somewhere in the finale.” Though Katherine couldn’t give away the exact moment that you’ll hear it, she was happy to tell us all about the song itself. “It’s called ‘Embers.’ I didn’t write it for Shadowhunters, but I wrote it after we shot season 1 and it just so happens that it fits into the show musically. The content was inspired partially by the characters in the story and also some of the things that have happened in my life.”

Judging by Kat’s explanation, it’s definitely going to be intense and magical. “It’s about those moments in our life when we doubt ourselves, but inside of all of that there’s always this little ember of hope, this little bit of fire still burning in the ashes that is ready to reignite,” she explained. “My song is about that point of re-ignition.” We can’t wait to hear it! Make sure to tune in to Shadowhunters on Freeform at 8pm on Aug. 14.

