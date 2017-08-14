Holy hotness, Karrueche Tran! The gorgeous ‘Claws’ actress showed off her bare butt and incredible body while wearing a thong bikini in sexy and steamy mirror selfies!

Karrueche Tran, 29, is taking sexy mirror selfies to a whole new level! The starlet struck some hot poses in front of a mirror wearing the tiniest string bikini you’ve ever seen. She turned around and flaunted her backside for another hot selfie that will make Kim Kardashian, 36, jealous! Karrueche’s thong bikini showed off her toned bare butt. Her awesome zipper tattoo on her leg was also on full display. Summer’s coming to an end, but Karrueche’s not stopping those bikini selfies! Slay, Karrueche, slay!

You know who else can rock a bikini? Rihanna, 29! Kae and Rih are both Chris Brown’s exes, and they’ve been doing just fine without the “Loyal” singer. Rihanna wowed everyone at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados in a dazzling bikini, and Karrueche was totally obsessed with Rih’s look! “She looked f*cking good,” Karrueche told TMZ on Aug. 8. “I need to know what she’s been doing. I need to get thick like that!” Talk about girl power!

Karrueche’s had one incredible summer. She’s one of the stars of TNT’s new hit Claws, which aired its season finale on Aug. 13. Her character, Virginia, found out she was pregnant in the season finale! The show has already been renewed for season 2, and Karrueche has some thoughts on where she would like Virginia’s storyline to go. “I just love the concept of opening up Virginia more and just revealing more about her and her life,” Karrueche told EW. “I think maybe more about her backstory would explain a lot about who she is and why she is the way she is.”

