Are Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Reuniting After He Supported Her During Baby’s Birth?

After seeing Kailyn Lowry leave the hospital with her newborn baby AND Chris Lopez — who’s been MIA throughout most of her pregnancy — we started wondering… are they getting back together? Find out here!

“Kailyn [Lowry] was really surprised when Chris [Lopez] turned up at the delivery room. Up until the last minute, she didn’t think he would show, but he did and he even drove them home from the hospital. But even so, she’s under no illusion that he will be as involved in the baby’s life as Javi [Marroquin] and Jo [Rivera] are in Isaac and Lincoln’s. Kailyn is expecting Chris to dip in and out of the baby’s life, but that said, she doesn’t want to assume, because she was already proven wrong when it came to the delivery,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aww. We can certainly see why Kailyn wouldn’t want to get her hopes up — that’s very smart of her — but considering the fact that Chris showed up at the hospital just before she gave birth to their beautiful baby boy, it’s possible he may be open to getting back together with her. After all, HollywoodLife.com had previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, that Chris didn’t want to take on any responsibility as the baby’s father. He had even been MIA throughout most of Kailyn’s pregnancy, so he proved everyone wrong when he showed face at the hospital.

Kailyn doesn’t seem to be holding her breath, but after seeing Chris at the hospital, we’re hopeful… even if she isn’t. For the baby’s sake, it’d be nice to see them reunite. At the very least, we’d love to see them on friendly terms with each other.

