Did Timbaland, 45, just let it slip that a Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake collaboration is coming? Yes, according to the hosts of the Pop University podcast, who spoke to the music producer on the set of Boy Band!

Podcast hosts Maddie Lazer and Hannah Rowston approached Timbaland during a commercial break for a taping of the ABC singing competition, where he is serving as an “architect,” and asked him about “Justney,” AKA an unofficial name for the long-rumored duet that would most certainly be the collaboration of the century.

“It’s coming! New music, 2018,” Timbaland reportedly told the pair, after thinking they were saying “Justin.” They repeated, “No, no. Justney, Justney!” and once Timbaland understood what they meant, his eyes widened, according to Maddie and Hannah. They then shouted in clarification, “Justin and Britney and you,” and Timbaland reportedly answered, “Yes, it’s coming. It’s coming.” Ooh! You can listen to the Aug. 11 podcast episode to hear more.

Rumors of a duet between the exes have been swirling for years (“Justin Timberlake is very good,” Britney admitted during a fan Q&A in Aug. 2016) but Timbaland really had tongues wagging when he “liked” photos from both Brit and JT back in April of this year. Fans speculated that the trio had recorded a song together, and it looks like if such a magical song exists, it might be on the horizon! We’ll keep you posted.

