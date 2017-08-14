Justin Bieber Caught Flirting With Trainer On Instagram — New Romance Brewing?

He slid into the DM’s — literally! Justin Bieber used Instagram to flirt with a girl he thought was hot, but how did it work out?

Justin Bieber, 23, is single and on the prowl — if you can count Instagram as being “the prowl”. After seeing a boomerang featuring a gorgeous girl posted on Fitness On Broughton’s account, Justin wasted no time in trying to find out who she was. The problem? The gym, which is located in Savannah, Georgia, didn’t exactly help him out. Instead, they screen grabbed his private messages to their account and sent them to the girl, a trainer named Jessica Gober, who posted them on Twitter. “Who is that girl,” Justin asked, sans question mark. He then sent a red heart emoji separately, followed by a third message: “? in ur latest post”. Unfortunately for Justin, neither Jessica nor the gym she works for were interested.

“Did this actually just happen… lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF,” Jessica wrote on Twitter, along with the grabs of Justin’s message to the gym’s Instagram account. What’s interesting is that the gym only had six posts on their account at the time Justin found Jessica’s picture and messaged the page. Even better? They only had 73 followers! That has of course changed, as the account now has over 2,800 followers and counting. As for whether or not Jessica responded, well, not unless you call her shouting out her boyfriend a response. “I’ve got everything I need right here,” Jessica wrote along with a heart emoji. The tweet featured a handful of pictures of her with her handsome boyfriend, who she must love a whole lot to turn down a chance to hang with the Biebs.

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

