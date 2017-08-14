Jason Earles: Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana Brother Is Married: See Which Disney Stars Attended

Sweet nibblets! Jason Earles is a married man! The ‘Hannah Montana’ alum tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen on Aug. 12 and their special day caused some epic Disney Channel reunions!

Jason Earles, 40, married his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen, over the weekend and the ceremony ended up housing a few Disney Channel reunions! The pair said “I do” at the Garland in Toluca Lake in CA, where the guest list was filled with your favorite stars. Dadnapped co-stars Emily Osment, Moises Arias, Phillip Lewis and George Newbern all posed for an adorable photo together. “Casual Dadnapped reunion!”, Emily captioned the group snap, adding, “Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!”

And, the Disney love continued with a Kickin’ It reunion! Leo Howard — who served as one of Jason’s groomsmen — and Olivia Holt, were both in attendance! And, of course, there was a Hannah Montana reunion, with Osment and Earles posing for funny photos together! However, Jason’s on-screen sister and father, Miley, 24, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, were not in attendance. See all of the photos from the wedding in our above gallery!

While Jason didn’t post anything to his Instagram account [since he hasn’t been active since Feb. 2017], his new wife shared the cutest photo from the ceremony. “I only came for the cake,” Katie captioned a cute photo of her and Earles kissing while cutting their wedding cake.

Jason and Katie exchanged vows in a floral outdoor ceremony, where they were surrounded by their bridal party and guests,” according to E! News. “I am madly in love with you,” Jason said to his wife-to-be during the ceremony. “I love how every day you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us.” Katie sweetly responded, “You are my other half and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do.” Awe! Guests at the wedding enjoyed a Mickey Mouse, Disney-themed photo booth, with fun props.

After dating for three years, Jason finally got down on one knee in Nov. 2016. Congrats to the happy couple!

