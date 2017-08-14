‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Spoilers: Does This Photo Mean Mouch Survived?

Is it possible that Mouch actually made it out alive after that insane finale? This new ‘Chicago Fire’ photo may confirm it!

Social media may be our saving grace! We already told you that Miranda Rae Mayo‘s Instagram story included many photos of Herrmann (David Eidenberg) on set, making many fans believe that he survived the tragic fire. Well it looks like he’s not the only one. Miranda recently posted from set again, sharing a video of the dressing room. While 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P” plays, we see Mouch (Christian Stolte), posing:

Of course, he could be on set for could be flashback scene. In case you need a refresher, Mouch had a heart attack while inside a fire on his final day on the job. It appeared that he didn’t survive the fire, and many cast members have been posting in their dress blues, so it’s safe to assume there is a funeral of some sort.

“We left Mouch in a very dire situation at the end of the season. His fate is in jeopardy and we will have to see what the premiere episode of season six brings,” Derek Haas said in an interview following the finale, adding that the premiere will pick up “immediately” after the fire. As for the theme of this season, he said it will “focus on some internal firehouse family conflicts.”

In addition to Herrmann and Mouch, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) lives were also on the line. Derek recently did a Q&A on Twitter and when asked about Casey’s condition, he wrote, “It was looking bleak last time we saw him. It would take a miracle.” You may remember that at the end of the finale, when Casey was saying goodbye to Dawson, he called her his miracle. So maybe that means he did make it? Only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mouch survived? What about Casey and Severide? Let us know!