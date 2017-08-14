Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Sneak Out For 2nd Dinner Date: Are Things Over With ASAP Rocky?

Out with the rapper, and in with the NBA star? Kendall Jenner was spotted out on another date with Blake Griffin in LA! The rumored couple stepped out for the 2nd time in the past week! Is ASAP Rocky old news?

What’s going on between Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28? — Well, while the rumored new couple have yet to address their recently close relationship, the proof may be in the pics. Kendall and the LA Clippers’ power forward enjoyed dinner together for the second time in the past week at Hollywood hotspot, Craigs Restaurant in CA. Kendall and Blake, who attempted to cover their faces, were photographed leaving the restaurant separately; they both exited in different black Escalade limousines. The reality star and the NBA player both dressed casual for their night out, with Blake in grey sweat pants and a black tee, and Kendall in black sweats and a matching shirt. [See the photo below].

The pair were just spotted out on August 8, when they were spotted leaving a Travis Scott, 25, concert afterparty at Avenue nightclub in LA. Earlier that same evening, Kendall and Blake took in a Kendrick Lamar, 26, concert at the Staples Center, where Scott also took the stage. And, they weren’t alone. The reality star and her alleged new man were joined by Kris, 61, and Kylie Jenner, 20 — who moved on from rapper, Tyga, 27, with Travis — Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Blake’s NBA pal and Memphis Grizzlies forward, Chandler Parsons, 28. There’s also been speculation that Hailey and Chandler have sparked up a romance, after the pair were caught sunbathing together back in June 2017.

If there’s one takeaway from Kendall and Blake’s concert night out, it’s that the model took the athlete around her family and friends; a move that most make when they’re dating. And, one person who was missing from the concert festivities? — Kendall’s other rumored boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, 28. Although they have yet to confirm or deny if their relationship is romantic or platonic, Kendall and ASAP have sparked dating rumors since mid-2016.

While we’re totally shipping Kendall and Blake, the model is making it pretty hard to pinpoint where her heart is at. On August 3, Kendall and ASAP were photographed together in New York City. The pair stepped out for their good friend, Tyler, the Creator’s secret show. So, what’s the deal, Kendall? Maybe, the Kardashian babe is just playing the field! Either way, we want to know your thoughts!

