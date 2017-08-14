Summer 2017 Hottest Couples: JLo & A-Rod, Zendaya & Tom, & More

Is it hot in here, or is it just summer 2017’s steamiest couples?! We’ve been obsessing over JLo and A-Rod, Tom Holland and Zendaya, and so many other sexy duos this season. See them all, here.

Summer lovin’, happened so fast! More celebrities seem to couple up during the summer than any other time of the year, and 2017 is no different. Some of them have been together forever, others are just starting to heat up, but here are the 11 couples steaming up our newsfeeds this summer. Click through the gallery above to see them all.

1. J.Lo & A-Rod. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez technically started dating before summer 2017. However, if anyone is #SummerRealtionshipGoals , it's them! From Instagramming their adventurous Jeep rides, to looking like red carpet gold and showering each other with love and praise, these two are EVERYTHING right now!

2. Nicki Minaj & Drake. This pairing is perfect for summer. They both pump out amazing summer jams. They both slay the rap game. They’re both hot AF! But they seem to be doing “summer romance” the old-fashioned way: just having fun, hooking up, and not defining it. You do you, guys!

3. Zendaya & Tom Holland. Though Zendaya and Tom have denied a romance, the Spider-Man co-stars have been nearly inseparable. They’re both young and fun, and still on the rise. We love the idea of them doing that together! Plus, their Snapchats together are so fun to watch.

4. Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima. Kourtney and Younes have been taking their romance on the road! The duo have been on multiple beach vacations together, and can be spotted hanging out on yachts, swimming and jet-skiing together. Now THAT'S summer love!

5. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott. Travis may have been a rebound for Kylie after Tyga, but we think they just might last! The rapper celebrated Kylie’s birthday with her and the fam, and even woke her up on the big day with a string orchestra. That’s the most romantic thing EVER!

6. Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo. Rachel and Bryan JUST revealed their engagement on the Bachelorette finale, so of COURSE they’re still in total honeymoon mode! The duo has been flaunting their bliss all over social media, and some of their kisses are getting pretty darn steamy. Enjoy it, you guys!

7. Blac Chyna & Mechie. These two are definitely controversial! Blac started dating Mechie right after she split with Rob Kardashian. While many fans are angry, the couple doesn’t seem to care! They’re just having fun and living the high life.

8. Britney Spears & Sam Asghari. Yas queen! Britney and her younger man Sam have been showing off their toned, sexy bodies together and we’re totally obsessed. They look amazing and seem to be having the best time together, including family time with Brit’s boys.

9. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam have been together for a long time, but summer 2017 seems to have revitalized their relationship. Miley released her hit “Malibu” which gave us major summer vibes. Apparently Liam got them too, because he’s supported her song so much on his own social media. So cute!

10. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton. CUTIES! These guys have become super open about their relationship this summer, especially during their family trip with Gwen’s three sons to Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. They fished, they swam, they hiked and visited Native American sites. It was so sweet!

11. Bella Thorne & Blackbear. This new couple burst onto the scene when they released a single together . Since then they've been cuddling, kissing and steaming up our screens with tons of pics together. Yowza!

