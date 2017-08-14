WHAT a party! In honor of his 9th birthday next week, Gwen Stefani threw her son Zuma an unbelievable ‘Harry Potter’ themed bash, & we’re just a little jealous we weren’t invited! See the magical behind-the-scenes pics here.

Gwen Stefani, 47, has got to be THE coolest mom on the planet! Giving her middle son, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 8, a birthday he’ll remember, the singer went all out with a Harry Potter-inspired party, and seriously, it looked amazing! While Zuma’s big day isn’t until Aug. 21, when he’ll turn 9, Gwen decided to throw his party a bit early, as she had it on Aug. 13. Showing off her little boy’s b-day bash, the singer posted tons of videos and pics of the decorations via Instagram Stories — including a massive cake, a bounce slide, and a Platform 9 3/4 to pose next to! SO brilliant, right? Click here to see pics of extravagant birthday parties thrown for celeb kids.

But of course no HP party would be complete without life-size cut-outs of Harry Potter himself, Severus Snape, and Draco Malfoy. Gwen’s house was also sprinkled with loads of flags featuring the emblems of the four Hogwarts houses, as well as bunches of balloons with their respective colors. Aside from the impressive three-tiered cake, which beared Hogwarts’ symbol and a Sorting Hat topper, there was a super sweet fruit display containing a pineapple owl! The cutest vid of the day though showed Zuma, who wears glasses just like Harry, looking beyond exciting as he took in all the decorations.

Other birthday activities consisted of a water slide, a bounce house, and of course the family pool. What a dream-come-true party for any Harry Potter fan! On top of this lavish soiree, Zuma and his brothers Kingston, 11, and Apollo, 3, have had one fun-filled summer. Spending most of their days hanging with their mom and Blake Shelton, 41, the boys have gotten to go fishing, visit museums, go boating, and swim. It doesn’t get much better than that!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing does Zuma’s party look? Would you have loved to attend yourself?