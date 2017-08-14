Another baby boy is in Ginger Zee’s forecast! The ‘GMA’ chief meteorologist announced in the middle of her segment that she’s pregnant with her 2nd baby — and it was the cutest! Watch the video here.

Ginger Renee Colonomos, most known by her pseudonym Ginger Zee, is about to become a two-time mom! The television personality and her husband Ben Aaron Colonomos are officially expecting their second child in February, and it’s another little boy! After keeping the pregnancy a secret for four months, Ginger finally announced the happy news on Aug. 14 — during her Good Morning America weather forecast! Hinting at a baby bump as she projected the week’s weather, she eventually said that her baby bump would be projecting a shadow onto the screen — SO cute! Click here to see pics of celeb moms rocking their gorgeous baby bumps.

“Another baby! Another boy!” she said after hugging her fellow anchors. “I feel good … five months left – [my belly is] gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody because it’s already happening.” Ginger also took to Twitter, sharing an adorable photo of her and Ben’s first child, son Adrian, 19-months, holding up a sonogram. “Adrian already asking to hold his little brother. New baby boy coming February 2018!” How sweet is THAT?

“LOVE THIS!!! Adrian is going to be the best Big Brother :) We love the announcement. Congrats, babe XOXO,” fellow meteorologist Julie Durda commented on Ginger’s tweet. Another fan gushed, “Aw how exciting! congratulations to you and your family.” Ginger and Ben tied the knot back in June 2014, and currently reside in New York City. Congrats again, you two! We can’t wait to see little Adrian become an older sibling.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

