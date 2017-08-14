‘Game Of Thrones’: What Gilly’s Discovery About Rhaegar & Lyanna Means For Jon Snow

Gilly discovered the biggest secret in Westeros on the Aug. 13 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ without even knowing it. Now that we know that Rhaegar and Lyanna got married, how does this impact Jon Snow?

Gilly was reading the diary of High Septon Maynard when she stumbled upon a crucial piece of Westerosi history about Rhaegar Targaryen. She pronounced his name as “Prince Raggar,” but Game of Thrones fans knew that she talking about the one and only Rhaegar. As it turns out, Rhaegar got an annulment from Elia Martell and married a second wife in a secret ceremony in Dorne. This second wife has to be Lyanna Stark. Rhaegar had allegedly kidnapped Lyanna and brought her to Dorne against her will, but now we know that’s not what really happened. They got married and Lyanna eventually gave birth to their son.

Since Rhaegar got an annulment and married Lyanna, this means that Jon Snow is not a bastard Targaryen. He is actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne! His claim to rule the Seven Kingdoms is actually stronger than Daenerys Targaryen’s claim. If you follow the line of succession after King Aerys II, a.k.a. the Mad King, Rhaegar was next in line for the Iron Throne. Since Rhaegar and Lyanna’s marriage was legitimate, that makes Jon Snow his rightful heir. Sorry, Dany, but you’re the Prince Harry in this situation. When you break it down, Cersei is only Queen of the Seven Kingdoms because Robert Baratheon usurped the throne from the Targaryens. Jon Snow should be the one ruling over Westeros right now.

This revelation sheds new light on the Tower of Joy flashback scene. Now it makes sense why Ser Arthur Dayne and Ser Gerold Hightower were at the Tower of Joy instead of guarding Rhaegar at the Battle of the Trident. Rhaegar had asked them to stay in Dorne and guard Lyanna and his son. At that point, Arthur and Gerold were well aware that Rhaegar, Aerys, and likely Aegon, Rhaegar’s first-born son, were dead, so they were technically protecting their future king, Jon Snow.

It’s too bad Sam didn’t realize the importance of what Gilly was reading aloud. How will Jon Snow react when he finds out that he’s the rightful Targaryen heir? Will he even want to rule the Seven Kingdoms? Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

