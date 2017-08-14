Could Evan Bass be anymore in love with Carly Waddell? In a sneak peek of their wedding special, he gets totally choked up before he even lays eyes on his bride-to-be!

We’re finally going to see Evan Bass and Carly Waddell say their “I do’s!” Before tying the knot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on June 17, Evan actually got very emotional! The 34-year-old Bachelorette alum was wiping tears away the minute he stepped outside, we see in a new clip of the wedding; we’ll see it all go down on the second night of the Bachelor in Paradise premiere. It all makes sense — the two got engaged on the finale of last season.

“I’m so pumped. I’m gonna be losing it the entire ceremony. But when I see her, it’s going to amazing,” Evan says in the sneak peek above, while he wipes tears from his eyes. He even laughs at himself when getting to the front and greeting Chris Harrison, acknowledging that he’s already crying. We also get a glance at Carly’s bridesmaids, which includes alums Juelia Kinney and Jade Roper.

“Paradise works and its just so wonderful to see and it warms my heart. It couldn’t be a better setting. It’s a beautiful, beautiful time,” Juelia says. Tanner Tolbert is also excited, standing with his very pregnant wife, Jade. “This is the baby that Paradise made,” he says, placing his hand on Jade’s bump. “Something about goofy guys marrying way better chicks in Paradise, but I’m glad to pass the torch to Evan.”

We can’t wait to watch their nuptials, and we can assume there will be many more tears to come; Carly looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day in an Idan Cohen strapless fit-and-flare gown in nude, with white lace embroidery, so he’s about to be completely blown away. You can watch their wedding special on Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8PM ET on ABC.