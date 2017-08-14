DeMario Jackson Gets Emotional Ahead Of ‘BiP’ Premiere: ‘I Want You All To See The Truth’

The world is waiting to see what happens between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — including DeMario, himself.

Before the premiere, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo with Alexis Waters, explaining that for him, Bachelor in Paradise was about so much more than the scandal that happened with Corinne Olympios. “When I think about #Paradise I don’t think about the scandal, the click bait articles and the piss poor ‘journalism.’ I think about the beautiful moments that I shared with incredible humans,” DeMario Jackson wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14.

“I think about the friendships and the unbreakable bonds. I think about Alexis and I throwing coconuts into the ocean at 2:00am, Raven Gates putting a crab on my face while I was sleeping and Dean Unglert‘s dreamy eyes,” he added. “I’ve waited on this day for 2 months and 3 days because I want YOU ALL to SEE the TRUTH with your own EYES and then form an opinion about the ‘situation.'”

He continued, thanking his friends and family who have “showered” him with support. He also added some pretty intense hashtags: “#BIP4 #BachelorInParadise #RoseBoysReunion #RedEmojiDressGirl #IAskedAlexisToMarryMe #SheSaidNo #ThenCalledMeBuddy #IWasTriggered #ForeheadVeinWasStrong #StillShootingThough #KobeTaughtMe #MambaMentality #5Rings #NeverGiveUp #TYBG #FollowTheWhistle.”

While we know we’re not going to see exactly what happened with DeMario and Corinne, we will see the events leading up to their hook up that caused production to come to a sudden halt. He recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was happy footage of the incident would be shown, calling it a “victory for all men who have been falsely accused.

