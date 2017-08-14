‘Deadpool’ Stuntwoman Killed In Tragic Motorcycle Accident — Crashed Through Glass

This is heartbreaking. After a motorcycle stunt went horribly wrong on the set of ‘Deadpool 2,’ a female driver was tragically pronounced dead, according to police on Aug. 14. She shockingly crashed through glass and went airborne during the accident.

So incredibly sad! A female stunt person tragically lost her life on the set of Deadpool 2, after crashing through the glass of a ground-floor studio on her motorcycle, the Vancouver Police Department revealed on Aug. 14. “VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene,” their statement reads. The woman, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance after she was pulled from the scene of the fatal crash. The horrifying accident happened inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza, according to TMZ. In newly released photos, the damaged bike can be seen on the ground and the entire area is closed off by yellow caution tape.

The female stunt driver reportedly never pushed on the breaks, witnesses told the publication. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds, 40, already has a huge fan following and so many are absolutely heartbroken by this news. Several have been taking to social media to send their condolences and well-wishes to the woman and her family members. “Its awful when a life gets cut short in its prime. My condolences to the cast and crew of #DeadPool2 @VancityReynolds take a quiet moment,” one shared, devastated over her untimely passing. Another who lived close to the Vancouver-based set wrote, “A stunt woman died on set of Deadpool 2 this morning down the street from Andre & I. Thoughts are with her family ❤ so so so heartbreaking.”

It’s only been a few days since Tom Cruise, 55, was badly injured during a failed stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible 6. The accident happened when Tom took a huge leap off a tall building, and unfortunately crashed on the side of an opposite building. He was in pain after the ordeal, even photographed while slowly limping off set. Today, one fan noted, “Holy, a stuntperson died during film on Deadpool 2. Stunt personnel don’t get enough credit for what they do.” Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

