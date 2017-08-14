So sad. Just hours after news broke that a stuntwoman has died in a tragic accident on the set of ‘Deadpool 2,’ the 911 call following the harrowing incident has been released!

On Monday, Aug. 14 a stuntwoman on the set of Marvel’s Deadpool 2 was severely injured while performing a stunt on a motorcycle. She flew through a glass pane in Vancouver, ultimately resulting in her untimely death. Now, via TMZ, the 911 phone call that immediately followed the accident has been released, offering more details on this shocking turn of events. Additionally, photos released from the scene show the stunt driver’s damaged motorcycle lying in the street, hinting at the toll of the incident. Check out these pics of Ryan Reynolds, 40, as the film’s “Merc with a Mouth” right here.

“Actor lost control, went across the street, over a curb and through a glass-pane window into a building across the street,” a police officer reports in the first call following the accident on set. “Just so that guy is aware, the stunt actor was airborne through the building,” another officer chimed in. Clearly what was intended as an awe-inspiring stunt turned horribly wrong in mere seconds. The accident happened outside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza, according to TMZ. This clearly casts a pall on one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated films.

Since new broke, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and prayers for the stuntwoman and her family. At around noon on Aug. 14, 20th Century Fox released a statement to TMZ regarding the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

