Mercedes Mason: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Expecting Baby #1 With David Denman

Congrats to Mercedes Mason & David Denman! The acting duo are officially expecting their 1st child together, and they announced the big news in the cutest way! Find out what they’re having here & see the adorable pics.

Mercedes Mason, 35, and David Denman‘s, 44, family is about to expand in a BIG way! The adorable married couple are set to welcome their first baby within the next few months, revealing the exciting news to fans on Aug. 14. “They are thrilled about their new addition and are looking forward to being parents to their baby boy,” a rep told People magazine after Mercedes, who stars as Ofelia on Fear the Walking Dead, announced she’s pregnant via Instagram. David, who is best known as playing Pam’s ex Roy on The Office, also posted about becoming a new parent — as they each shared a series of adorable pics from their gender reveal party.

“HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE….@david_denman and I are pregnant (or this is the BIGGEST burrito I’ve ever eaten!) and so excited!!!” Mercedes wrote on the social media site. “Feels so good to share our happy news. Thank you to all of our friends who came by to wish us well.” David shared a similar message, also revealing they’re expecting a baby BOY! “@mercedesmason and I are pregnant with a boy!! So excited!!! 🤰🏻❤️👶🏻🎉,” he said. Aw! Click here to see celeb moms showing off their bare baby bumps.

In the pics they posted, the happy couple are smiling ear-to-ear as they laugh and smile at each other, finally popping a big gender-reveal balloon, immediately showing that they’re having a son based off the blue glitter that fell. We can already tell these two are going to make fantastic parents! David and Mercedes tied the knot back in 2014. Congrats again, you two!

