Chris Pratt Hasn’t Slept Since Anna Faris Split Announcement: The ‘Sad Time’ Is Getting To Him

Sadly, Chris Pratt is having a hard time coping with his split from wife Anna Faris, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chris Pratt, 38, was all smiles on Sunday, August 13 at the Teen Choice Awards, but was it all just an act? Although Chris took the stage to tell a few jokes and shout out his Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director, James Gunn, sources are telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s still reeling after separating from Anna Faris, 40. “There is a reason that there was major bags under his eyes at Teen Choice,” the insider tells us. “It’s because he hasn’t been able to sleep since everything went down. Its legitimately been a very sad time and he has been crying about it.” Ugh, this breaks out hearts.

The insider continued, “Especially since he has been hanging out with his son and he has been trying to make everything right for Jack. It is a very stressful time and Chris is really trying to make it all work no matter how tiring it has made him.” As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Chris spent the day with Jack, 5, before hitting the Teen Choice Awards. In the pictures, which you can see here, Chris looks happier than ever to have his little boy by his side. As sad as Chris and Anna’s split has been, we are happy to see that they are focusing so hard on keeping Jack happy. After all, he’s the one who will be affected by the separation more than anyone, and it sure seems like Chris and Anna are putting his well-being first. But, if we’re being honest, we’re still hoping for a reconciliation between Chris and Anna. Fingers crossed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chris being so upset after his split from Anna? Comment below, let us know.