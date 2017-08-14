Although it’s only been days since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they had decided to get a divorce, the movie star was just spied jetting out of town with a new, mystery woman! Here’s the pics!

Moving on? On Aug. 14, Chris Pratt, 38, was spotted boarding a private jet plane with a mystery blonde in LA. This sighting comes just over a week after he and his now-estranged wife Anna Faris, 40, announced that they had decided to end their marriage. Does this mean that Chris has already met someone new or is this mysterious female just a friend or employee of the movie star’s? HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

Keeping it casual in a grey t-shirt and a ball cap, the Guardians of the Galaxy star didn’t look like he was attempting to impress anyone as he made the short trip between a black SUV and the waiting plane. Likewise, the unidentified blonde rocked a vintage tee and pair of large aviator shades for the flight. Whoever this woman is, Chris clearly knows her well if they’re traveling together! And considering the turmoil brewing in his personal life, we can’t blame the actor for wanting to get out of town! Take a look back at this charming former couple’s marriage through the years right here.

The A-lister paid a visit to the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13 where he accepted the award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor, but he definitely didn’t look like himself.“There is a reason that there was major bags under his eyes at Teen Choice,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY regarding his appearance. “It’s because he hasn’t been able to sleep since everything went down. It’s legitimately been a very sad time and he has been crying about it.” Oh wow. Truly devastating. Hopefully the time away will make things a little easier.

