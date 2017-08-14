‘Game Of Thrones’: Why Cersei Is Totally Lying About Her Pregnancy

Okay, so I’m totally not buying that Cersei’s pregnant again on ‘Game of Thrones.’ Her big reveal to Jaime was just a little too convenient, if you ask me.

Cersei dropped huge news on Jaime during the Aug. 13 episode of Game of Thrones. She revealed to her brother/lover that she is pregnant with their fourth child. While this could technically be true since Cersei and Jaime have been having sex, I’m just not convinced she’s with child again. The timing of her reveal is very suspicious to me. Jaime had just gotten back from what he thought was a secret meeting with Tyrion. Jaime went behind Cersei’s back — yet again — for Tyrion, a person she despises.

Jaime tried to convince Cersei to agree to Daenerys and Tyrion’s offer about an armistice. In Cersei’s eyes, Jaime’s faith in their cause was weakening. She had to do something to make sure Jaime remained loyal to her. What better way to do that than by telling him she’s pregnant with his child? Cersei is well aware that Jaime won’t leave her if she’s pregnant, considering how tragically and suddenly she lost their other three children. Instead of talking about her happiness over their bundle of joy, Cersei used their intimate moment to give Jaime a warning: “Never betray me again.” That was a major red flag for me while watching the episode. This pregnancy reveal is just her way of reeling him back in. Jaime seemed to be considering that idea as well. The look on his face after Cersei’s warning was one of serious doubt.

To top it all off, another pregnancy does not follow along with Cersei’s prophecy. “The king will have 20 children and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns … gold their shrouds,” Maggy the Frog told Cersei when she was a young girl. Almost everything regarding Cersei’s prophecy has come true. Cersei had three children with golden hair, they have all died, and she was usurped by a younger, more beautiful woman (i.e. Margaery). In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series, Cersei and Jaime become estranged as her behavior grows more unhinged. Jaime’s not even in King’s Landing with Cersei in A Dance with Dragons, the latest book in George’s series.

I think Cersei is definitely lying about her pregnancy, and when Jaime finds out, that will be the final straw. That’s when Jaime will fulfill the final part of Cersei’s prophecy: “And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Yep, I’m one of those people who believes Jaime will kill Cersei.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cersei is really pregnant? Let me know!