Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Sizzling Stars Slay The Nude Swimsuit Trend

It’s all about the illusion of being naked! Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more stars are rocking nude swimsuits while lounging by the pool or beach, slaying one of the hottest style trends this summer. See the sexiest celebs posing in flesh-toned bikinis!

Celebrities are always bringing their A-game on the ‘gram! Kylie Jenner, 20, Kim Kardashian, 36, and more of the sexiest A-listers have been treating their fans to the steamiest bikini-clad selfies. This year’s biggest swimwear trend is “nutidy,” according to new data from shopping website Polyvore and the stars are proof of that. Sales of nude swimsuits have risen a whopping 145 percent in 2017, so the style is hotter than ever! Hollywood babes are opting to show as much skin as possible, or at least look like they are by posing in flesh-toned swimsuits while soaking up the rays by the pool and beach. Even Bella Hadid, 20, recently gave the sexy style a go while vacationing in Jamaica! See pics of your favorite stars rocking nude swimsuits, right here.

There’s plenty of sexy swimsuits to rock for gorgeous women of all shades, so ladies are always giving the style a cool new flare. Rihanna, 29, looks like a goddess in her nude swimsuit and gold body chains, giving us serious bohemian chic vibes with her accessories. It’s a super-flattering trend and compliments any type of skin tone, so we’re totally obsessed! By opting for monokinis, one-pieces or bikinis, there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to deciding how much you want to cover up or reveal. Have a fear of going skinny dipping? Maybe chic nude swimsuits could be more your taste!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, even showed off her booty in a nude thong bikini, turning up the heat while vacationing in Cannes with her beau Younes Bendjima, 24 in May. Fans went wild over her drool-worthy display, but that isn’t the first time she slayed the game in a two-piece. Chantel Jeffries, 23, Heidi Klum, 44, and Katy Perry, 32, also looked so chic in nude swimsuits. We’re guessing this trend is FAR from over!

HollywoodLifers, do you love the nude swimsuit trend? Tell us, below.