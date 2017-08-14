Blake Shelton Writes Love Songs For Gwen Stefani — It Makes Her Feel Spectacular

There’s nothing like being serenaded! Gwen Stefani must feel like a princess all the time, since Blake Shelton spoils her with the sweetest romantic gestures. The country crooner writes love songs dedicated to her, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. How cute!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, are always redefining the term “couple goals.” The lovebirds have been head over heels about each other for over a year and their feelings are only growing stronger by the day. To show his stunning girlfriend how much he cares, the country crooner is turning up his charm. “Blake more than Gwen writes little songs, mostly choruses to Gwen and leaves them around for her to find and that is one of the ways how he shows her that he loves her,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has repaid the favor but it was Blake who started it and continues to do it. It makes her feel spectacular!”

Blake and Gwen get to spend a lot of time together as coaches on The Voice, but the power couple also has a blast during their days off. The country singer “loves hanging out with Gwen’s boys, he’s especially close to Kingston, who he’s currently teaching guitar to,” a Blake and Gwen insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake’s careful not to step on Gavin [Rossdale‘s] toes, he doesn’t try to be their dad, but he’s always there for the boys if they want or need anything.” Gwen’s sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, love getting to know Blake, since they’ve gone boating, fishing, and backstage with the star during his gigs — and that’s only this summer!

Gwen always treats her boys to the best in life, going all out for her son Zuma’s 9th birthday on Aug. 13. His official b-day isn’t until the 21st, but the “Hollaback Girl” singer threw him a magical Harry Potter themed bash to get the party started. Even though Blake wasn’t seen in the pics, we can only imagine the epic gift he got Zuma. Gwen and Blake may have busy schedules, but they always make love a priority, so fans can’t wait for more PDA pics!

