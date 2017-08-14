Bella Thorne Juggles Run-Ins with Scott Disick & Tyler Posey At TCAs While With BF Blackbear — See Pics

Well, that’s awkward! At the Teen Choice Awards, Bella Thorne had run-in’s with not one, but TWO exes — all while her current BF, Blackbear, stuck by her side.

Bella Thorne, 19, might be the most professional ex-girlfriend we’ve ever met. The Famous In Love actress, who is celebrating the show’s second season pickup, brought her boyfriend, Blackbear, along as her date to the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13. But, that wasn’t the only guy she knew there! Not only did she come face-to-face with her ex, Tyler Posey, 25, but her rumored fling, Scott Disick, 34, was there, too. While that would normally be super, super awkward for anyone else, Bella handled it like a true pro. She managed to keep Blackbear by her side throughout the night, while also stopping to pose for pics with Tyler. Hmm!

For Bella and Tyler, this was the first time they’ve been spotted together in a long time — possibly even since their breakup in December 2016. As you might remember, their split was pretty messy. There were rumors that Bella cheated on Tyler with singer Charlie Puth, 25, which later led to Charlie putting Bella on blast on Twitter. Bella later claimed that it was all just one misunderstanding, Since then, Bella has revealed that her and Tyler’s breakup was “difficult” while he’s had nothing but nice things to say about her. Just before the Teen Choice Awards, the former lovers had a near miss at another event, and when Tyler realized he had missed seeing Bella inside he gushed over how “cool” she is. Aw!

And as for Bella and Scott, she claims they are just friends — and that they will be for a long time. Sadly there are no pictures of the two “friends” together at the Teen Choice Awards, but he was also busy being French Montana‘s wingman for the night.

