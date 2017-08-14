Bella Hadid Goes Braless & Is Literal Perfection In Chic Chanel Suit On ‘Harper’s Bazaar China’ Cover

Bella Hadid is a freakin’ goddess. Bella landed the September cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR China’ — a huge deal, considering it’s the 150th anniversary edition!

Shield your eyes before checking out the September 2017 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR China, cause Bella Hadid‘s beauty will blind you. The 20-year-old supermodel landed right on the cover of the publication’s 150th anniversary edition and the way it turned out proves she was definitely the right choice. This cover marks her third, as she was previously the covergirl for Elle Russia and Vogue China — but this one really takes the cake. Bella went braless for the shoot, and the ample amount of skin she revealed while donning a chic Chanel suit was absolutely breathtaking.

The brunette beauty looked amazing while flaunting some stunning porcelain sideboob in her purple and blue tweed suit on the front of the mag. Her lovely dark tresses were pulled back tightly into a chic bun, allowing her epically gorgeous face to be fully in focus and allow her bright blue eyes to grab your attention. The model decided to forgo tights and let her bare legs show under her suit’s skirt while she showed off her sparkling silver boots. Click here to see pics of Bella’s “Chrome Hearts” campaign.

Bella looks like literal perfection and we think this is probably the most gorgeous shoot she has ever done! It’s just a matter of time before Gigi Hadid‘s little sister is gonna be grabbing major covers in the U.S., so the 21-year-old supermodel better watch her back! Your sibling is coming for ya, and you better be ready, cause her bombshell looks could totally kill.

