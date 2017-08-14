‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premiere: Who Hooked Up With Who After Just One Night?

Following a dramatic intro by Chris Harrison, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finally began, and it got shady, fast.



Bachelor in Paradise fans, I hope you brought your sunglasses — the shade was real from the moment season four premiered. The opening credits were silly per usual, but the most hilarious moment had to be Amanda Stanton‘s entrance, being followed in by a slice of pizza. (Sorry Josh Murray, it was funny!)

The shade continued when DeMario Jackson stepped onto the beach. The early arrivals — Raven, Dean, Kristina, Danielle M., Ben Z., Iggy, Jasmine, Jack Stone, Alexis, etc. etc. — were all very hesitant to trust him after how he left Rachel Lindsay‘s season (you know, his ex/current GF showed up and Rachel told him to GTFO). It only took a drink, or five, to win them over though, and it seemed like everyone forgave him pretty quick.

We found out that the girls were handing out the roses this time around, so the pressure was on for the men. It already seemed like there were way more men than women, so none of the guys were happy to see Ken Doll himself, Robby Hayes, enter as a late arrival, get a date card, and sweep Raven away.

Who Connected With Who?

Here’s all the connections (and disconnections) that went down on the premiere — it was tough to keep track, but I did my best:

Derek and Taylor

She liked an outdoorsy guy, and he roasted marsh mellows on a fire = LOVE.

Nick and Jasmine, er, Matt and Jasmine

Nick told her he came to Paradise for her, and they made out right away. She was into it but he got so drunk night one that she moved on to Matt, and by the end of the night, they were making out in the hot tub. Nick tried to reconnect the next day, but Matt got a date card and swept her away on a drag date.

Iggy and Lacey

She was thrilled he was doing the chasing, and they had an early spark. However, the second morning, she found out that her grandfather had passed away, and she had to go home.

Dean and Kristina

They bonded over their tough backgrounds, and when she got the first date card, they headed on a romantic night of dinner and dancing. They seemed pretty unbreakable after that.

Danielle and Wells (the bartender)

She was bummed about Dean hanging with Kristina; luckily, her BFF Wells was there.

Raven and Robby / Raven and Ben Z.

On their date, Raven and Robby jet-skied, made out, talked about kids, you know, the usual first date antics. Afterward, he was thrilled and raved to the guys how happy he was — and she felt no sparks. She also was not into the fact that he had more abs than her and felt like he was prettier than she was. Also, he talked about being an “influencer,” and who does that? She was more into Ben Z. — and they kissed during the rose ceremony.

Corinne and DeMario

You didn’t think we’d avoid it right? These two had a whole different — and seemingly — immediate connection. She started off Paradise by saying she didn’t have a boyfriend (lies) and wasn’t just going to jump on a random guy. Then she saw DeMario; she jumped in his arms the moment he told her he was from Brooklyn. From there, they spent much of the day connected at the hip. They went in the pool, wandered around, but honestly, it looked innocent.

Apparently their connection lasted longer than we saw. The next morning, we saw them having smoothies and chatting, talking about how great of friends they had become. But before the rose ceremony the next night, both Corinne and DeMario were pulled by producers and the cameras stopped running. With that, the episode was to be continued…

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the premiere?