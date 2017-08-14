Breakups are never easy. Anna Faris was spotted for the first time since her split with Chris Pratt on Aug. 14, looking distraught while cruising around Los Angeles by herself. With sunglasses covering her eyes, she appeared to be deep in thought.

Anna Faris, 40, and Chris Pratt, 38, were known as one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, so it was a major shock to all of us when the dynamic duo decided to part ways. The actress made her first post-split appearance cruising down the streets of Los Angeles on Aug. 14, only one week after calling it quits with her hubby of eight years. She had sunglasses on and her hair pulled back into a ponytail, looking distraught with a saddened expression. The former flames still have the utmost respect for each other and are the proud parents of a son named Jack, 4, but like any couple — their breakup will take some getting used to. SEE THE PICS OF ANNA, HERE.

Chris was also spotted out post-breakup, keeping focused on his family and faith while taking their pre-schooler son to Sunday worship on Aug. 13. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor was all smiles while carrying Jack and they are reportedly doing whatever is best to keep the peace in their family. Chris and Anna allegedly parted ways after his career blew up and because of differences in their family and career goals. The two released a heartbreaking joint statement, explaining why they decided to move on. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they wrote via Facebook, only one week ago. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

As we previously reported, this split has been extremely difficult for Anna and Chris to come to terms with. “She’s a complete wreck right now,” a source close to the Mom actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She‘s been fighting to save her marriage for the past year and she feels like fame won.” Chris has also been putting on a brave face for the sake of his son, but we know how hard splits can be. Hopefully, time heals all wounds!

