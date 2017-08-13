Zendaya Rocks Pajama Trend On TCA’s Red Carpet With Stunning 70’s Curls

Zendaya sizzled on the TCAs red carpet, August 13, in a striped, two-piece pajama-like set! And, she added vintage, voluptuous to her stunning look! Recreate her curls, here!

Zendaya, 20, rocked the pajama trend on the TCAs red carpet and we’re obsessed! The actress stunned in a striped button-up top and matching bottoms, with open-toe heels. And, we felt major 70’s vibes after seeing her beautiful curls! Z looked comfy and stylish at the awards show; everyone’s ultimate goal when stepping out in the hot LA sun! See the rest of the red carpet arrivals at the TCAs in our above gallery!

And, in case you wanted to recreate Z’s epic curls, we’ve got the details! Thanks to Dove Hair, here’s how to get the singer’s flawless curls, created by the fabulous, Tymothe Wallace.

At the foundation of this look is a nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo. I first prepped her hair with Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to tackle any hair damage and dryness. Once her hair had completely air-dried, I wrapped large 1-inch sections of hair around a ½-inch FHI Heat Curling Iron. To keep the curls bouncy, it’s crucial to curl each section in alternating directions. After I let hair cool, I used a Mason Pearson Brush to gently comb out the curls for added definition. To seal the look and keep her hair refreshed throughout the night, I sprayed her roots with Dove Unscented Dry Shampoo, followed by Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray to tame unwanted frizz and flyaways.

So, what was the inspiration for Zendaya’s TCAs look? — “I channeled my favorite era, the ‘70s, and drew inspiration from the most glamourous icons of that time,” Wallace explained. “The vintage look Zendaya is wearing tonight is the perfect play on bouncy curls and shaggy layers.”

Zendaya is no stranger to rocking epic, red carpet looks. The actress and singer most recently attended the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in LA [Aug. 12], where she stunned in bright yellow, oversized trousers and a plain white tee. She also let her voluptuous curls hang loose, just like she appeared on Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover [Aug. 8 issue.]

Z opened up to HL‘s sister publication about her movie career, love life and the reason she came back to Disney Channel for her hit show, K.C. Undercover. First things first, the actress shut down the swirling rumors that she’s dating her Spiderman co-star, Tom Holland, 21. “We are friends,” she said, adding, “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.”

And, speaking of K.C. Undercover, Zendaya, who’s never shy about speaking her mind when it comes to important world issues, said she returned to Disney because “there weren’t any families of color on the channel.” She added: “I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.” Zendaya also exclusively opened up to HollywoodLife.com about the how the show highlights real world issues. During a special episode of the show, set to air this week, “it lightly discusses and brings up the issue of sexism in the workplace which is something very common, especially when you’re in the field of work where it’s mostly male dominated,” Zendaya explained. Just like the fashion world, the young actress dominates important topics of conversation. Keep on keepin’ on, Z!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Zendaya’s red carpet style?