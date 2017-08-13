Zendaya & Fifth Harmony Ask TCA Fans To ‘Be The Future’ Amid Charlottesville Violence

Amidst the awful events in Virginia, both Zendaya and Fifth Harmony called on young fans at the TCAs on Aug. 13. Z encouraged the crowd to use their voices. And, 5H inspired fans to ‘keep spreading positivity.’

While Zendaya, 20, and Fifth Harmony, took the Teen Choice Awards stage on August 13, to accept awards, they also inspired fans to remain positive admits the awful events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. After Fifth Harmony took home awards for Choice Music Group, Choice Summer Group, and Choice Song: Group for the their hot new song “Down”, Lauren Jauregui, 21, impacted the young crowd with words of strength. “No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like; you’re beautiful and you’re important. Keep spreading positivity.”

Then, Zendaya, who is adamant about being a positive role model, took the stage to receive the surfboard for Choice Summer Movie Actress for Spider-Man. Like Lauren, she too addressed the “injustice and hatred” going on in the world. “Spider-Man is about a young person,” Zendaya explained. “Right now I want to talk to all of the young people in the audience. With all of the injustice and the hatred that is happening not only in the world, but our country, I need you to be educated. I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention,” said Zendaya. “I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice, and it is ok to use it when you see something bad happen… You are the future leaders of the world. You are the future presidents, the future senators. You guys are the ones that are going to make this world better. You are the future. So take that very, very seriously alright?”

The young stars are just a few in the massive pool of celebs who’ve addressed the horrific incident in Charlottesville. On August 12, three people were killed and 19 injured when a speeding car slammed into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, where a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other groups had been scheduled to take place.

The suspected driver of the out-of-control car was later identified on August 12, as James Alex Fields Jr., 20. Now, he’s facing a slew of charges, including second degree murder. On the same day, the Charlottesville Police Department issued a statement that Fields, a Ohio native, may also face three counts of malicious wounding, and one count related to fleeing the scene. A bond hearing for Fields has been set for Monday, August 14. At this present time, police do not believe Fields is being represented by an attorney.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.