Heather Hayes, 32: 5 Things About Young Woman Murdered While Protesting White Supremacist Rally

America is reeling from the violence that struck Charlottesville, as a man drove his car into a crowd of people protesting a white power rally. Heather Heyer was tragically killed by this madman, so learn about her.

1. She died while protesting the “Unite The Right” rally. Heather Heyer, 32, was one of the many counter-protesters voicing their opposition to the “Unite The Right” rally on Aug. 12. The event was a collection of far-right demonstrators and white nationalists protesting the removal of Confederate monuments, specifically the moving of the Robert E. Lee statue from Emancipation Park. “Heather Heyer was murdered while protesting against hate,” a friend wrote on a GoFundMe.com page started for Heather, as she was killed when James Alex Fields Jr., 20, drove his gray Dodger Challenger down a narrow street lined with counter-protesters.

Heather was crossing the street when she was hit, according to the New York Daily News. 19 other people were injured. “[Heather] died doing what was right,” her childhood friend, Felicia Correa, said while speaking on behalf of her friend’s mother. “My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her.”

2. She was a Virginia native. “We grew up together. We lived on the same street, went to the same school, rode the bus together and played together,” Felicia told the New York Daily News. Heather grew up in Green County, graduating from William Monroe High School. Her LinkedIn page said she worked as a paralegal at the Miller Law Group in Charlottesville, Virginia.

3. Heather was politically active before her death. “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” That quote, popular with political activists, adorns Heather’s Facebook page. She often shared her political beliefs to Facebook, according to Heavy.com. During the 2016 presidential election, she shared a video about how if someone was scared of Muslim, they should actually meet a Muslim to end those fears. She also expressed her support for Bernie Sanders, 75, during the Democratic primary.

4. She may not be the only one killed in that crash. As of Aug. 13, authorities at the UVA Health System said that five patients were in critical condition, four in serious condition, six in fair and four in good condition. Hopefully, they pull through. Two Virginia State Patrol troopers died in a helicopter crash while “assisting public safety resources” during the riot.

5. Her friends and family plan to hold a tribute to Heather on August 13. In the wake of her tragic death, Heather’s friend Felicia, along with her heartbroken friends, plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Heather at Emancipation Park at 7:00 PM ET. Other friends are encouraging people across the country to stand outside their homes at 10:00 PM ET with candles as both a demonstration against racism and in support of Heather.

Our thoughts go out to Heather’s family during their time of loss.