‘Game Of Thrones’: 5 Things You Need To Remember About Gendry Before He Returns

Thanks for nothing, IMDB. The site may have ruined the surprise that Gendry is returning to ‘Game Of Thrones’ this season. Here are 5 things you need to remember about this crucial character!

1) Where the hell has this guy been? If you literally have zero recollection of Gendry, you’re not alone. The last time we saw him was alllllllll the way back in season 3 of Game Of Thrones, when he boarded a tiny rowboat and set sail for Dragonstone. Yes, the mystical place where Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Tyrion are currently preparing for war. It was almost certain that he’d die before arriving at his destination, but now we know that he’s tough as nails and a true survivor.

2) Did IMDB spoil the surprise? If you’re a Game Of Thrones freak like we are, then you’ve already snooped around IMDB for trivia facts, filming locations, and the actors’ names. Gendry, played by Joe Dempsie, is listed under the cast for season 7, soooo…yeah, that basically settles it. But how much longer do we have to wait?! If he set sail in season 3, shouldn’t he be at Dragonstone already?! It’s been like four years. Maybe Jon and the rest of the gang will have an unexpected visitor sooner than later.

3) Why is Gendry important to the show? Um, hello, he’s the badass blacksmith who can turn any type of metal into a deathly weapon. Imagine this — Jon takes Dragon Glass from Dragonstone, meets up with Gendry, he then turns the glass into a a spear, knife, or arrow, hands it to Daenerys’ massive army, and they kill all the White Walkers! Yeah, that’s why Gendry needs to return ASAP.

4) What’s the deal with his family tree? He may not know it yet, but Gendry is the son of Robert Baratheon. So yes, he has a VERY legit claim to the throne. This obviously isn’t good news for Daenerys, who is already power tripping like crazy and begging Jon to bend the knee. Gendry could turn into her biggest enemy — and competition.

5) Didn’t he have a special connection to Arya? Yes, Gendry and Ari — that’s how she introduced herself to stay undercover — had a good friendship going on. If he follows in the same path as her, he could be reunited with Hot Pie, who’s a major gossip by the way. Hot Pie could lead Gendry to Winterfell where he’d discover Arya’s true identity and possibly fall in love. Do we hear wedding bells?

HollywoodLifers, did you totally forget about Gendry? Are you excited for his return?