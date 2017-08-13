8 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters You Totally Forgot Existed

In 7 seasons, a ton of people have died on ‘Game of Thrones’ and a few have simply disappeared! Here’s some important characters we’re betting you’ve completely forgotten all about!

Now that we’re halfway through Season 7 of Game of Thrones, one thing has become apparent: all bets are off! Pretty much anyone can die at any time! This also means that beloved characters from the past can reappear again! It happened with The Hound (Rory McCann) and Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) in Season 6 in pretty pivotal ways! We tend to believe that means we’re in for more surprises from characters that we’ve long forgotten! So, it’s time to look back at the citizens of Westeros who have vanished without a trace! Check out pics from Season 7 right here!

Remember Gendry (Joe Dempsie)? This guy is particularly important because he is Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) bastard son! We haven’t seen him since Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped him escape Dragonstone when Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was truly up to no good! But with a lineage that could remove Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) from the throne, it’s hard to imagine that he won’t pop up again! And he is not alone! How about Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies)?! He was the groom on what became known as the “Red Wedding.” Did he die alongside all the other Starks and Tullies, or somehow survive?

Of course we can’t forget Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou) from Season 1?! Arya’s (Maisie Williams) charismatic teacher from Braavos was last seen helping her escaping a horde of Lannister guards in the Red Keep. Did he survive? He is a swordsman after all! And how about Kinvara (Ania Bukstein)? This terrifying priestess had only one scene in Season 6 but it was MEMORABLE. She was tasked by Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill) to help them convince commoners that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is their queen. Will we be seeing her again before Game of Thrones comes to an end?! Check out more in the gallery above!

