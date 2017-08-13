Finally out of hiding! Usher, for the first time since the herpes scandal, reemerged in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 looking surprisingly happy and stress-free. Maybe he’s innocent of infecting those women?

Hello again, Usher. Welcome back to the world. The herpes scandal, which alleged that the “Burn” singer infected two women and one man with the disease, drove the poor guy into hiding. No one had seen Usher, 38, in WEEKS, but on Aug. 12, he popped up on the scene in Los Angeles looking like his old self. He smiled, looked cheerful, and even gave photographers the peace sign while crossing the street when they caught up with him in the afternoon. For someone who’s just been at the center of an STD nightmare, Usher appeared to be in surprisingly high spirits.

We’re glad to see the R&B singer out and about again, especially after hearing all of the hellish accusations. Not one, but TWO women have reportedly accused Usher of giving them herpes after having unprotected sex. One women claims that she noticed some alarming liquid coming out of his penis during the act, and when she asked him about it, he allegedly shrugged off her concerns like nothing was wrong. Is it possible that Usher knew he had the disease but had sex anyway? Making matters worse, a THIRD person — a man — came forward to say that he too was infected, allegedly threw oral sex.

One of Usher’s hookups is believed to be a woman named Quantisia Sharpton. She came forward on Aug. 7 to tell her side of the story. “I got a call from Usher on a blocked number asking me what hotel I was staying in and the room number. About an hour later, he arrived,” she said in a statement. “We spoke for a while and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STD’s. It was just after my 19th birthday. I never heard from him again.” Yikes!

