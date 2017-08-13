Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome 1st Biological Child — A Baby Girl

Just months after adopting their 1st child, Thomas Rhett & his wife Lauren have another little one on their hands! Lauren has officially given birth to the couple’s 2nd daughter & 1st biological child, and we are so thrilled for their fam!

Thomas Rhett Akins, 27, has another princess in his life! After he and his wife Lauren Akins adopted daughter Willa Gray, 1, from a Ugandan orphanage back in May, Lauren gave birth to their second child and second baby girl! The new little one, named Ada James Akins, was born on Aug. 12, and Thomas has already revealed how excited he and Lauren are about giving Willa a little sister!

“Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced,” the singer wrote in an IG post that included the first photo of the couple holding their new baby, the following morning. “I can’t believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours😳She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers🙌🏼 #outnumbered.”

While the newest addition to the Akins family is far too young to have a developed personality yet, Willa is definitely starting to come into her own, according to her proud dad. She’s even adjusting to her new life in the U.S. exceptionally well! “Willa has just adapted way better than we ever thought she would. Going from where she came from to being here, I thought that she would be overwhelmed and kinda really shy,” Thomas revealed to ABC Radio. “You can bring her into a huge, crowded room and she’s like the life of the party or she can chill and just watch Moana for the 58th time this week.” Aw!

Willa isn’t the only one learning to adjust though, Lauren and Thomas have been taking time to get used to their new roles as parents. “We don’t have any idea what we’re doing at all,” Thomas admitted in an interview with his label. “Willa’s been home for almost a month and I feel like we kind of got spoiled on the front end because Willa sleeps like 12 hours a night, so that’s not gonna happen when the newborn comes.” Even still though, Thomas and Lauren are optimistic about Willa taking on the role of big sis with ease.

“I don’t think she fully knows what it means that Lauren’s pregnant, or that she’s gonna have a sister,” the singer told Taste of Country at Country Jam 2017, “but I think once our new child is born, I think Willa is gonna really be her rock and her big sister.” Aw! Thomas and Lauren began the adoption process for Willa after trying — and failing — to get pregnant after a few months. But of course once things were finalized, Lauren found out she was expecting! Now the lovebirds REALLY have their hands full!

