‘Teen Wolf’ Recap: Scott & Malia Have A Moment & A Fan Fave Dies

The fear factor is real on ‘Teen Wolf.’ The Aug. 13 episode featured the pack being hunted and someone didn’t make it out alive. Plus, Scott and Malia shared a sweet moment in the midst of all the danger around them.

Brett is still kicking, guys! He’s still got that pesky arrow lodged in his chest, thanks to that guidance counselor. Brett is terrified, to say the least. He’s alone and being hunted. To make matters worse, the guidance counselor has teamed up with Gerard. While she’s all gung-ho about taking down werewolves right away, Gerard knows that a good hunter waits for his prey to make a mistake.

Mason has a heart-to-heart with Liam about the faceless body they saw in the locker room. Mason is scared to death. He can’t get the image out of his head. He sees it “everywhere.” The body has found its way into Melissa’s hands. When she tries to cut the body open, the lights go out. She runs out totally frightened and calls Argent. She sends him in to get a tissue sample. He comes out shaking. He’s feeling exactly what Melissa’s feeling: fear and terror. Thankfully, the two of them together manage to get a sample. When Melissa tests the sample, there’s no DNA or cell structure. WTF?!

After hearing that Brett is missing, Mason enlists Lydia’s help at the school. Scott, Liam, Malia, and Brett’s sister, Lori, go looking for Brett in the woods. Brett’s leaving a trail, hoping to misdirect the hunters that are following him. But Gerard knows better. He knows exactly where wolves go to hide. He’s teaching the guidance counselor ALL his skills.

Scott realizes there’s more than one hunter in the woods. After Lori notices a clue Brett left behind, they head into the tunnels. They figure out he’s been poisoned. To make matters worse, Gerard and the guidance counselor are also in the tunnels. Brett is wasting away on the rafters above. He’s running out of time. Liam sends out a call to Brett, and Gerard picks up on it.

Scott, Liam, Malia, and Lauren walk right into a trap. Scott gets injured. He’s certain that these hunters aren’t amateurs. Instead of apologizing over being the one to walk into the trap and getting Scott injured, Lori is annoying and wants to leave Scott behind to find Brett. Liam goes with Lori. They walk right into the guidance counselor’s line of fire, but Gerard stops her before she kills them. “This isn’t about killing just one werewolf,” he says.

Meanwhile at school, Mason and Corey have a very bizarre run-in with Nolan. His eyes are wilder than ever, and you just know he’s planning something. All of a sudden, he stabs Corey with a pen and holds up his healed hand for everyone to see. As Nolan runs out of the school, he crosses paths with Lydia and knows she’s “one of them.”

Malia and Scott figure out that Gerard is back, and he’s planning another trap. Liam and Lori are walking right into it. They manage to find Brett, but he’s near death. Scott’s also not doing too great. Malia tells Scott that they should have called Stiles. They’re outnumbered. She’s unable to take Scott’s pain away and she freaks. She admits doesn’t want to lose him. Scott hears Malia’s little confession loud and clear, but she tries to play it off. When she puts her hand on his cheek, his pain starts to subside. Did anyone else notice the looks in their eyes? SCALIA IS HAPPENING!

Scott’s not the only one getting a new love. Argent is about to walk out Melissa’s door when she tells him that he doesn’t have to go. Man, Melissa and Argent are H-O-T together.

The whole town is starting to turn on the supernatural out of fear. At the last possible second, Liam realizes that Brett and Lori are walking into yet another trap. They think they’re about to escape when they’re run over by a car! Liam jumps out of the tunnel and finds Brett dead. With his fans bared and his eyes glowing, Liam finds himself surrounded by terrified citizens. “The best way to build an army is through fear,” Gerard says. Boy, the pack is in big trouble.

