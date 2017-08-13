Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos — Katherine McNamara, Carter Jenkins & More

It’s time for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards! All of your hot, young faves stepped out on the blue carpet looking their finest — and we’ve got the pics for you to check out!

The Teen Choice Awards picked a pretty flawless day to bring out the best of Hollywood — young and old — to walk the blue carpet. On Sunday, August 13, stars like Katherine McNamara, 21, and Carter Jenkins, 25, stepped out looking ready to party at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. From Katherine’s black bodycon dress with the floral embellishments to Carter’s laid back look in dark and light denim, we are obsessed with seeing so many familiar faces in one place. Plus we have to admit, the fashion choices were totally on point! Plus, the TCA’s are a great excuse to rock some last-minute summer fashion choices as everyone’s favorite season comes to an end. See ALL the red carpet pics HERE!

Aisha Dee, 23, of The Bold Type, rocked a plunging pink dress with a gorgeous flowing skirt. Chloe Lukasiak, 16, went for nude colors as well, looking beautiful in a sheer dress with floral embellishments on the top. Echosmith‘s Sydney Sierota, 20, opted to go against the trend and rocked a metallic collared dress with a quiet leopard print on it. Our favorite part of her look? The white sandal platforms — SO chic! And we have to shout out the guys on the carpet, because Carter wasn’t the only one looking fly. New Hope Club walked the blue carpet together, including George in suspenders, while Micah Fowler looked so handsome in a blazer over his dark jeans. Charlie DePew, Kylie Harris and Jake Paul were all there, but we give major kudos to Jake who brought along his mom as his date. Adorable.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who had YOUR fave look at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards? Comment below, let us know!