Teen Choice Awards Live Stream — Watch The Show Online Free

Who’s ready for the Teen Choice Awards? John Cena and Victoria Justice are about to blow us all away with one epic show. Don’t miss a single minute — watch our live stream here, for free!

We are so excited for the Teen Choice Awards! The August 13 show starts at 8:00pm ET on Fox if you have cable. If you don’t have cable, today’s your lucky day. You can watch the awesome night unfold via our Teen Choice Awards live stream above! Stay in the loop and watch for favorites perform, win awards and present. Tonight’s going to be great!

The Teen Choice Awards are one of the best award shows of the year, and there’s a big reason why. Teens get to help pick the winners! It’s such a cool thing to know that you can support your favorite artists, songs, movies, actors, and more every year. Let’s not forget about the performances, either. This year, you can expect performances from artists like Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit and Rita Ora, Rae Stremmurd, and French Montana! Talk about a killer lineup!

Not that we’re picking favorites, but we’re incredibly excited for that performance from Louis and Bebe! They’re rolling out their new hit “Back To You”. Judging from their recent performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, they’re going to blow the roof off the Teen Choice Awards. It’s the hit of the summer, and it’s only been out for a few short weeks.

We’re also freaking out about the major honors given out tonight to some worthy artists. Miley Cyrus will be receiving the coveted Ultimate Choice Award for her decade-plus involvement in the Teen Choice Awards. She’s only the sixth artist to win this award! Bruno Mars will take home the Visionary Award for his amazing work in pop music. And Maroon 5 will receive the Decade Award. Congratulations in advance to the worthy winners!

HollywoodLifers, are you watching the Teen Choice Awards? Let us know!