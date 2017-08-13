Teen Choice Awards Best Dresses Photos — Katherine McNamara & More

The TCAs are here and HollywoodLife.com has your official best dressed list! ‘Shadowhunters’ star Katherine McNamara stunned on the red carpet in a floral number, and your favorite ‘Famous In Love’ stars looked beautiful!

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards have arrived, and your favorite stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet! And, the trend this year was all about flowers, flowers and more flowers! One of the first arrivals of the night, Shadowhunters star, Katherine McNamara, 21, rocked a curve-hugging, embellished black dress with a cute bowtie around her waist. And, singer Bea Miller, 18, who followed behind the actress, sizzled in a yellow dress with small cut-outs! Check out all of HL’s best dressed picks in our above gallery and let us know what you think!

Famous in Love star, Perry Reeves, 46, hit the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble; an off-the-shoulder cropped top and skirt. She bared her toned midriff in the floral design, and she’s never looked better! And, we’re wondering if Reeves and her co-star, Niki Koss, got ready together, since Koss showed up in a stunning, floral two-piece outfit that was off-the-shoulder as well! However, Niki’s ensemble was bright yellow with a mid-section cut-out that showed off her toned tummy. Both stars looked beautiful! While all of the stars have yet to hit the red carpet, it’s bound to be an epic night, filled with fresh fashion and stunning smiles.

Tonight’s awards show will recognize your favorite stars in the year’s achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the world wide web. So, who’s nominated — Selena Gomez, 25, leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, 23, with nine! And, although the red carpet is still flooding with stars, some of the night’s awards have already been revealed!

Miley Cyrus, 24, is slated accept the Ultimate Choice Award. And, Vanessa Hudgens, 28, is set to receive the first-ever #SeeHer Award representing strong and realistic women in all forms of media. Bruno Mars, 31, is being honored with the Visionary Award, and Maroon 5 will take the stage in recognition of the Decade Award!

Don’t miss all of the epic performances, some of which include Rita Ora, 26! And, be sure to keep an eye out for Chris Pratt, 38, Zendaya, 20, Bella Thorne, 20, and more stars who are set to attend the show!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite celeb on the TCAs red carpet?