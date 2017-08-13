17 Sexiest Shirtless & Bikini Pics Of Season 4’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestants

The new season of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ is almost here! In honor of the season 4 premiere, we’ve gathered up the sexiest photos of the contestants. From shirtless pics to bikini shots, prepare to drool!

Bachelor In Paradise season 4 premieres Aug. 14 and the contestants are definitely going to be turning up the heat. So many of our favorite Bachelor Nation alums traveled to Puerto Vallarta for a second (ok, maybe third or fourth) chance at love. Seriously, this is the sexiest batch of contestants yet! Going through the Instagram pages of the contestants is almost too hot to handle. The shirtless photos and bikini pictures = DYNAMITE!

Robby Hayes, the runner up on JoJo Fletcher’s season, is one of the new contestants. As we all know, Robby is H-O-T! Any time Robby is shirtless, he is making all the girls swoon. And those baby blue eyes? SWOON! From the looks of it, Robby hits it off with Raven Gates, but now he’s dating Amanda Stanton! Looks like there’s a love triangle this season! Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette just ended, and Dean Unglert became a fan fave. He’ll be on Bachelor In Paradise this season, so get ready to see Dean’s sexy shirtless bod A LOT. How did we get so lucky?!

The ladies of this season are just as hot as the guys. Danielle Lombard is heading to Paradise, as well as Jasmine Goode, Kristina Schulman, and more. These ladies are ready to find love and are going to look sexy while they do it. Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the ones at the center of the sex scandal that nearly shut down on the show, will appear in some episodes but not all. Take a look at the rest of the sexiest photos of the Bachelor In Paradise contestants by perusing our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, who is the sexiest contestant on Bachelor In Paradise this season? Let us know!