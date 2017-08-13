Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: The Healthy New Hobby That’s Changed Their Lives

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have adopted a new healthy hobby, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. What could it be — hiking at sunset? Peaceful yoga sessions in the morning?

Do you constantly find yourself wondering how celebrities look so damn good all the time? No, it’s not always thanks to Photoshop. Of course having a personal chef, trainer, and stylist helps a lot, but sometimes you just gotta’ work for it. Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, are living their healthiest life right now — and it’s all thanks to juicing! “They’re obsessed with juicing and swear it’s changed their lives,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They bought a $2000 juicer and it’s become their new hobby.” Dying to try it? All it takes is a blender (because we can’t afford a juicer right now), and fruit of your choice! Add some ice, yogurt, or milk if you’re feeling a smoothie instead.

The couple’s juicing ritual has done WONDERS to their body, but that’s not the best part. The “It Ain’t Me” singer “has not had any lupus symptoms since the change,” the source continues,”and when they travel, they even freeze their juices, put them in zip locks, and bring them on the road!” It’s so easy! Lupus really took a toll on Selena’s body, so much so that she completely removed herself from the spotlight and even cancelled a few concerts on her tour. The disease directly effects your immune system as it can’t tell the difference between the body’s health tissues and foreign invaders, like bacteria, germs, and viruses.

The brunette beauty confessed to having lupus in 2015. “I’ve been through chemotherapy,” she told Billboard Magazine. “That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.” At one time Selena feared that she would never tour again because living on the road was too hard on her body. Thankfully, meeting and dating the “Starboy” crooner made a HUGE difference. She’s healthier, happier, and the best version of herself with him.

