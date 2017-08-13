Rita Ora Kicks Off The TCA’s With An Electric Performance Of ‘Your Song’

Rita Ora opened the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, August 13, with an epic performance of her popular track, ‘Your Song’! And, she showered the audience with confetti!

The 2017 TCAs are off to an incredible start! Rita Ora, 26, rocked the stage with her new hit, “Your Song”! And, the crowd’s applause was enough proof that she nailed her performance! The Boy Band host, accompanied by a group of amazing dancers, had the crowd on their feet with bursts of confetti after the song was completed. Rita, who hit the stage after Lil Yachty, 19, and KYLE‘s “iSpy”, definitely set the bar high for the rest of the night!

Rita’s TCAs performance comes after she hinted to HL‘s sister publication, Variety that fellow British singer and friend, Charli XCX, 25, may be featured on her new album, which is slated to be released in Nov. She was at the publication’s Power of Young Hollywood event, Aug. , to accept the Variety + H&M Conscious Award, which she was honored with for her impeccable philanthropy work. For years now, Rita has worked side-by-side Unicef, as well as contributing to the Grenfell relief fund. She is also an honorary ambassador of Kosovo

The singer’s TCAs appearance also came after she and Avicii, 27, dropped “Lonely Together,” a catchy collaboration off the DJ’s latest EP, AVĪCI. On the new track, the Swedish DJ features his usual electronic sounds [that we love], while Rita sings about a reckless night out.

We're in love too, @RitaOra — In love with this opening number for #TeenChoice Rock it out girl pic.twitter.com/XOkndpaWKb — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 14, 2017

Don’t forget to catch the rest of the night’s performers — Louis Tomlinson, 25 with Bebe Rexha, 27, Zara Larsson, 19, French Montana, 32, with Rae Sremmurd and Clean Bandit. And, of course, keep your eyes open for all of the stars who will accept the coveted TCAs!

Tonight’s awards show will recognize your favorite stars in the year’s achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the world wide web. Selena Gomez, 25, leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, with nine!

Miley Cyrus, 24, who was unfortunately unable to attend the TCAs, was set to accept the Ultimate Choice Award. Vanessa Hudgens, 28, who was present, but admittedly sick, received the first-ever #SeeHer Award, representing strong and realistic women in all forms of media. Bruno Mars, 31, is being honored with the Visionary Award, and Maroon 5 will take the stage in recognition of the Decade Award!

