Rihanna’s A ‘Total Romantic’: Why Her Romance With Hot Billionaire Hassan Could Get Serious

While Rihanna seems cool with keeping it casual with Hassan Jameel, could their romance turn serious? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE on how Ri’s ‘romantic’ side might help Hassan win her heart!

It doesn’t look like Rihanna, 29, is in a rush to make billionaire Hassan Jameel, 29, her new boyfriend. After she was spotted making out with him in Spain on June 27, things have kind of gone quiet between these two. That’s fine with Rihanna, who’s not in the mood for a serious relationship with him. “Jameel is way more interested in her than Rihanna is in him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is not really her type at all and she is still looking for the bad boy gangsta who will treat her like a queen. But, she thinks he’s hot and loves the glamour attached to his name, so she’s having fun and he’s really sweet to her.”

For all those who ships Hassan and Rihanna (“Rihassan?” “Hassanna?”) don’t fear! There’s still a chance that these two take this “friends with benefits” situation into something more serious. “Rihanna’s a total romantic,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so friends think he could wear her down and become her boyfriend at some point. It happened with Drake!” Well, Drizzy might not be the greatest example, since his flirting with Nicki Minaj, 34, hasn’t really endeared him to her.

Though, Hassan might join Drake and Leo DiCaprio, 42, as someone she has fun with every now and then, while really never taking it beyond that. Rihanna already considers Hassan in the “Leo” category, as an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that just like RiRi and Leo, she and Hassan will “hook up” when they’re “in the same place at the same time.” But that’s it!

Considering that Rihanna didn’t invite Hassan to join her at the Crop Over festival on Aug. 7, maybe he should get the hint? Rihanna views the Barbadian festival, especially Kadooment Day, as the one time in the year where she gets to hang with friends and family. For one day, she gets to be Robyn Fenty instead of Rihanna. The last thing she really wanted was to worry about having to looking out for Hassan or entertaining him. Still, if Hassan thinks that Rihanna’s the one for him, the Saudi billionaire better “work, work, work, work, work, work, work” to win her over.

Do you think that Hassan will win over Rihanna, HollywoodLifers? Or will these two remain “friends with benefits?”